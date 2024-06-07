dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) has had a rough week with its share price down 4.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to dotdigital Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for dotdigital Group is:

13% = UK£12m ÷ UK£92m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

dotdigital Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, dotdigital Group seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in dotdigital Group's meagre five year net income growth average of 3.1%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared dotdigital Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DOTD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is dotdigital Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

dotdigital Group's low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (or a retention ratio of 76%) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth. This should be reflected in its earnings growth number, but that's not the case. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, dotdigital Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 23%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 13%.

Summary

In total, it does look like dotdigital Group has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

