Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges and ...

EBITDA: $46.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Net Income: $9.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Net Debt to Total Capitalization: Approximately 13.4%.

Free Cash: $348.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Irregular Dividend: $1 per share, totaling roughly $43 million, to be paid on November 25, 2024.

Debt Balance: $583.7 million at quarter end.

All-in Debt Cost: Approximately 4.7%.

TCE Revenue per Available Day: About $37,000 for the second quarter.

Helios Pool TCE: $38,019 per day for spot and COA voyages.

Operating Expenses: $9,767 per day, excluding dry docking expenses.

Total G&A Expenses: $16.5 million for the quarter.

Cash G&A Expenses: $10.5 million, including $4.1 million in cash bonuses.

Cash Interest Expense: $7.1 million for the quarter.

Dry Docking Cash Outlays: Approximately $5 million year-to-date, with an anticipated $8 million through fiscal year end.

Scrubber Vessel Savings: $2.17 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) has returned over $820 million to shareholders since its IPO, reflecting a strong commitment to shareholder value.

The company's net debt to total capitalization remains low at about 14%, indicating a strong financial position.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) is well-positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities, particularly in optimization and decarbonization initiatives.

The Helios LPG pool is performing well, allowing the company to capitalize on favorable fuel prices and offer commercial flexibility.

The addition of an eighth board member with extensive experience in global energy and shipping markets is expected to bring valuable insights to the company.

Negative Points

The VLGC freight market experienced a period of softening due to an unusual combination of forces, impacting rates negatively.

Weather-related disruptions and terminal capacity issues have temporarily limited export capacity, affecting market dynamics.

The company's TCE revenue per available day was sequentially lower than the prior quarter, indicating some pressure on earnings.

The market is experiencing volatility, with disruptions causing sharp fluctuations in rates, posing challenges for stability.

There is uncertainty regarding the development of the green ammonia trade, which could impact future fleet utilization and investment decisions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the current limitations in U.S. terminal capacity affecting VLGC spot rates, do you foresee a soft patch for the next two quarters until terminal expansions are completed? A: John Hadjipateras, CEO: The efficiency of the Panama Canal transit is a more significant factor than terminal capacity restrictions. We expect the canal to become less efficient for VLGCs due to increased demand from LNG and container ships, which could impact rates.

