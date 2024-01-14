When Will DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DoorDash, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DASH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The US$41b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.4b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.0b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which DoorDash will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

DoorDash is bordering on breakeven, according to the 36 American Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$391m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 60% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for DoorDash given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. DoorDash currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

