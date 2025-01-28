Doomsday Clock ticks one second closer to total apocalypse

The world is closer than ever before to total apocalypse, the scientists behind the Doomsday Clock have warned.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists – the group that sets the time of the clock, which is intended to show the chance of annihilation from a range of threats – said that it was moving the clock forwards once more.

The clock now stands at 89 seconds. For the last two years, it had been at 90 seconds – itself already closer than ever before.

The Doomsday Clock was begun in 1947, as a metaphor for the danger that the world was facing. Then, it was primarily intended as a way of expressing the possible dangers from nuclear warfare, though it has taken in other threats such as artificial intelligence and climate change since.

Until the last decade, the closest the world had been to midnight came shortly after the clock’s founding, in the 1950s, when the clock reached two minutes to midnight. In 2018, amid increasing global tensions, scientists moved it back to two minutes to midnight, and it has been creeping closer in the time since.

For almost all of its history, the clock moved in minute increments. In 2017 it was moved to two-and-a-half minutes, and then in 2020 it moved to 100 seconds – but it is the first time the clock has been moved by a second.

“The factors shaping this year’s decision - nuclear risk, climate change, the potential misuse of advances in biological science and a variety of other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence - were not new in 2024. But we have seen insufficient progress in addressing the key challenges, and in many cases this is leading to increasingly negative and worrisome effects,” said Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board.

“Setting the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight is a warning to all world leaders,” Holz added.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine launched Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War Two.

“The war in Ukraine continues to loom as a large source of nuclear risk. That conflict could escalate to include nuclear weapons at any moment due to a rash decision or through accident and miscalculation,” Holz said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in November lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, a move the Kremlin described as a signal to the West amid a war in which Ukraine has received arms supplied by the United States and its allies. Russia’s updated doctrine set a framework for conditions under which Putin could order a strike from the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal.

