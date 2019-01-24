How Donuts After a Race Win Became a Tradition

From Road & Track

Everybody’s seen photos of Dan Gurney buoyantly spraying champagne after winning Le Mans in 1967. Not merely because the gesture inspired a half century of imitators, but because so many photographers were there. By contrast, there are virtually no still images of Alex Zanardi inaugurating an equally memorable tradition-the victory donut. Because when he turned the first, after winning the Indy-car race at Long Beach in 1997, most of the shooters were in the wrong place.

This story originally appeared in the February, 2019 issue of R&T. - Ed.

Kevin Sullivan, a junior-college student stringing for the Long Beach Press-Telegram, had been assigned to cover the race-the first he’d ever shot-from Turn 1, rather than victory circle, where the pros camped out. He was at the end of Shoreline Drive when Zanardi’s red Target Reynard-Honda stopped in front of him after the win. Sullivan instinctively swung his Nikon N90s into position and clicked the shutter button as the Italian laid into the throttle. Smoke billowed off the rear tires while Zanardi executed a crude 270-degree spin that nearly ended in a tire barrier. Sullivan was initially worried that his camera had auto-focused on the catch fencing between him and the car. “I got super lucky,” he says. “The photo gods were with me.

Zanardi was an unheralded, out-of-work Formula 1 driver when Chip Ganassi hired him the previous year. He’d kept his ebullient personality largely hidden in 1996 until the season-ending race at Laguna Seca, where he famously elbowed past Bryan Herta in the Corkscrew to win on the last lap. But what longtime team manager Mike Hull calls “the Zanardi flair” was apparent from the start of the 1997 season, and when the eventual champ won at Long Beach that April, he was primed to celebrate. Plus, as Zanardi says, “I had a multiplier of my joy, and that was Chip Ganassi screaming on my radio.”

Zanardi himself didn’t know he was going to attempt a donut until he was doing it. “You could tell that it was the first time because I almost crashed the car,” he says. “The donuts I spun in 1998 were much better.” ABC broadcast a three-second clip of the semi-controlled spin, and in the post-race interview, mystified pit-lane reporter Jack Arute asked Zanardi what he’d been thinking. Smiling mischievously, Zanardi replied: “The crowd here were amazing, and I had to please them a little bit also.”

Following Long Beach, Zanardi suffered through six disappointing races over a three-month winless stretch. But at Cleveland, in a storybook drive, he came from last to first, passing cars like a gamer in a Gran Turismo race. When it became clear Zanardi was about to win, a burly CART official marched over to the Ganassi pit and informed the team that Zanardi would be fined if there were any post-race antics. After Zanardi took the checkered flag, chief steward Wally Dallenbach radioed Ganassi to make sure he’d gotten the message. Which he had. As Ganassi recalls, “I looked at Morris [Nunn, Zanardi’s race engineer] and radioed Alex: ‘Hey, man, I want to see some donuts. Burn it down!’”

Zanardi’s antics in Long Beach had been witnessed by a relatively small contingent of fans at Turn 1. But the wideopen configuration of Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport meant that just about everybody saw the victory dance. And this time, rather than the abortive donut of Long Beach, Zanardi managed a series of spectacular tire-roasting 360s. CART dropped its objection when officials saw how popular the celebration was, and a tradition was born. “There was a donut cult,” Hull says. “Spectators would bring us boxes before each race. There were stacks of them everywhere.”

Zanardi never practiced donuts, but he got plenty of on-the-job training while winning 10 more races and two consecutive CART championships over the next two years. Other Indy-car drivers quickly added victory donuts to their repertoires, and before long, the practice filtered down to the junior formulas, sports cars, and even go-karts. For a variety of reasons, though, it never caught on in Europe. “After I finished racing in the United States, I received a lot of criticism for being dangerous, a little bit stupid, insane, you name it,” Zanardi says with an indulgent laugh.

