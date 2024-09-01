Don't Race Out To Buy NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase NCC Group's shares on or after the 5th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.0315 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.046 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, NCC Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of UK£1.546. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether NCC Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for NCC Group

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. NCC Group reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If NCC Group didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. NCC Group was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, NCC Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of NCC Group's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

Final Takeaway

Has NCC Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to NCC Group paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: NCC Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering NCC Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for NCC Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.