Don't Race Out To Buy Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Mi Technovation Berhad's shares before the 7th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mi Technovation Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of RM01.86. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Mi Technovation Berhad is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Mi Technovation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Mi Technovation Berhad's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, Mi Technovation Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mi Technovation Berhad? While earnings per share are flat, at least Mi Technovation Berhad has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Mi Technovation Berhad as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Mi Technovation Berhad and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

