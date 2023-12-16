Don't Race Out To Buy First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase First Guaranty Bancshares' shares before the 21st of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.64 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Guaranty Bancshares has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $11.73. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Guaranty Bancshares paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that First Guaranty Bancshares's earnings are down 3.2% a year over the past five years.

We'd also point out that First Guaranty Bancshares issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, First Guaranty Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.9% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Is First Guaranty Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in First Guaranty Bancshares and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for First Guaranty Bancshares (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

