Don't Buy Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Southwest Gas Holdings' shares on or after the 15th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.
The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.62 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Southwest Gas Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of US$75.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.
Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Southwest Gas Holdings paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Southwest Gas Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.
It's good to see that while Southwest Gas Holdings's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Southwest Gas Holdings's 7.5% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.
Southwest Gas Holdings also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.
The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Southwest Gas Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.5% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Southwest Gas Holdings is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.
The Bottom Line
Has Southwest Gas Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 99% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Southwest Gas Holdings's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Southwest Gas Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.
Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Southwest Gas Holdings. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Southwest Gas Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.
