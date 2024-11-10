Don't Buy Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

It looks like Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Hennessy Advisors' shares on or after the 14th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.1375 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.55 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hennessy Advisors has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current share price of US$10.20. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hennessy Advisors's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Hennessy Advisors can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hennessy Advisors paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Hennessy Advisors's 21% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hennessy Advisors has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

