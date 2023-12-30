Is Donaldson Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:DCI) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Donaldson Company's (NYSE:DCI) stock up by 9.6% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Donaldson Company's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Donaldson Company is:

27% = US$364m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Donaldson Company's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Donaldson Company has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Donaldson Company's moderate 8.2% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Donaldson Company's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.8% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DCI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Donaldson Company Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Donaldson Company has a three-year median payout ratio of 35%, which implies that it retains the remaining 65% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Donaldson Company has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Donaldson Company's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

