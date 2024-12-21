Donald Trump tells Jim Cramer there are ‘very good days ahead’ for US investors — 3 ways to join the action in 2025

President-elect Donald Trump recently rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. While visiting the iconic hub of global finance, he crossed paths with another well-known figure in the world of stocks — CNBC’s Jim Cramer.
When Cramer asked Trump what message he had for American investors, Trump didn’t hesitate.
Don't miss
-
Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead
-
Famed economist Larry Summers issues dire inflation warning to Americans after Trump's White House win — 3 ways to help protect yourself in 2025
-
These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how
“I think you're going to see some very good days ahead,” he said in a CNBC interview.
So far, the market has been delivering on that optimism. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is up 27% in 2024.
Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. When Cramer pressed Trump on whether people should buy more stocks, Trump responded with a playful jab at the Mad Money host.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where they do and we have a dip or something because that can always happen. You know that better than anybody in the world,” he said. “I think you’re the leading authority in going up and going down, but you always end up. He always ends up. That's the good news.”
Trump’s comment highlighted the volatility of the markets and Cramer’s sometimes unpredictable recommendations. At one point, there were even ETFs designed to track — and inversely track — Cramer’s stock picks, a testament to the polarizing nature of his calls.
Still, Trump acknowledged the robust performance of the U.S. stock market, remarking, “Everybody's stock has done well since the election, and even before.”
Invest in stocks
With Trump’s optimistic outlook and a strong year for the U.S. stock market, equities remain a go-to option for investors looking to seize opportunities in 2025.
Stocks represent ownership in businesses, giving investors a stake in the profits and growth of the companies they back. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, investing in American businesses has been a proven strategy for many — regardless of who sits in the White House.
For example, legendary investor Warren Buffett amassed his vast fortune by focusing on equities — particularly U.S. stocks. In his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he wrote, “I can’t remember a period since March 11, 1942 — the date of my first stock purchase — that I have not had a majority of my net worth in equities, U.S.-based equities.”
Buffett has consistently emphasized his faith in American enterprise, noting in a previous shareholder letter, “American business — and consequently a basket of stocks — is virtually certain to be worth far more in the years ahead.”
Berkshire’s performance serves as a powerful testament to that principle. From 1964 to 2023, the company delivered an astonishing overall gain of 4,384,748%.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024
Invest in ETFs
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer an easy and diversified way to invest in America. Unlike individual stocks, which tie your investment to a single company, ETFs bundle multiple stocks together, spreading risk across a broader portfolio.
For investors looking to capitalize on opportunities in America under Trump’s presidency, sector-specific ETFs can be worth a look. Energy-focused ETFs, for example, can give you exposure to oil, natural gas and other domestic energy industries, while infrastructure ETFs target companies in construction, engineering and transportation.
Buffett, however, advocates for an even simpler approach. In the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway meeting he famously stated, “In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is own the S&P 500 index fund.”
An S&P 500 ETF gives investors exposure to 500 of America’s largest companies across various industries, providing diversified exposure without the need for constant monitoring or active trading.
Buffett believes so strongly in this strategy that he has instructed that 90% of his wife’s inheritance be invested in “a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund” after he dies.
These days, anyone, regardless of wealth, can take advantage of this approach. Even small amounts can grow over time, and some apps even let you invest in an S&P 500 ETF with your spare change, making it easier than ever to build wealth alongside the world’s financial elite.
Invest in real estate
Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth building, and U.S. properties remain a prime option for investors seeking stability and growth. One of the key reasons for real estate’s enduring appeal is its effectiveness as a hedge against inflation.
As inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting higher costs for materials, labor and land. Simultaneously, rental income typically adjusts upward, providing landlords with a revenue stream that keeps pace with inflation.
Over the last five years, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index has surged by more than 50%.
Of course, that also means properties don’t come cheap these days, especially when you factor in today’s elevated mortgage rates.
But you don’t need to buy a house to start investing in real estate. There are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REIT) as well as crowdfunding platforms that offer everyday investors access to institutional-quality property portfolios, allowing them to earn rental income without the responsibilities of being a landlord.
What to read next
-
‘Savers are losers’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be ‘toast’ — here's his advice for older Americans who want to protect their wealth
-
I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)
-
A near-record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and many drivers can't keep up. Here are 3 ways to stay ahead
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.