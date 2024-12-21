Donald Trump tells Jim Cramer there are ‘very good days ahead’ for US investors — 3 ways to join the action in 2025

President-elect Donald Trump recently rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. While visiting the iconic hub of global finance, he crossed paths with another well-known figure in the world of stocks — CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

When Cramer asked Trump what message he had for American investors, Trump didn’t hesitate.

“I think you're going to see some very good days ahead,” he said in a CNBC interview.

So far, the market has been delivering on that optimism. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is up 27% in 2024.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. When Cramer pressed Trump on whether people should buy more stocks, Trump responded with a playful jab at the Mad Money host.

“I don’t want to get into a situation where they do and we have a dip or something because that can always happen. You know that better than anybody in the world,” he said. “I think you’re the leading authority in going up and going down, but you always end up. He always ends up. That's the good news.”

Trump’s comment highlighted the volatility of the markets and Cramer’s sometimes unpredictable recommendations. At one point, there were even ETFs designed to track — and inversely track — Cramer’s stock picks, a testament to the polarizing nature of his calls.

Still, Trump acknowledged the robust performance of the U.S. stock market, remarking, “Everybody's stock has done well since the election, and even before.”

Invest in stocks

With Trump’s optimistic outlook and a strong year for the U.S. stock market, equities remain a go-to option for investors looking to seize opportunities in 2025.

Stocks represent ownership in businesses, giving investors a stake in the profits and growth of the companies they back. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, investing in American businesses has been a proven strategy for many — regardless of who sits in the White House.

For example, legendary investor Warren Buffett amassed his vast fortune by focusing on equities — particularly U.S. stocks. In his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he wrote, “I can’t remember a period since March 11, 1942 — the date of my first stock purchase — that I have not had a majority of my net worth in equities, U.S.-based equities.”