Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

Trudeau and the premiers have met virtually twice since November to negotiate a response to Trump's threat to slap Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent import tariffs the day he takes office. That threat is now imminent, with inauguration day less than two weeks away and Trump insisting Tuesday in a news conference that he will follow through with the tariffs.

The Prime Minister's Office said late Tuesday Trudeau and premiers will meet in person Wednesday in Ottawa, days before that would happen.

Trump on Tuesday also repeated his insistence that Canada should join the U.S. While he suggested he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, saying they were vital to American security, he did not go that far with Canada. Instead he said he would rely on "economic force" to merge the two countries.

"You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," Trump said, referring to the border between Canada and the U.S.

"And don't forget, we basically protect Canada."

Trudeau, who has until now not directly commented on Trump's repeated and escalating comments about annexing Canada, appeared to have had enough.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said in a statement posted to social media.

"Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partners."

Trump first quipped about Canada becoming the 51st state in November, when the prime minister and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc dined with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss his tariff threats.

LeBlanc has repeatedly dismissed the idea as "a joke" but the government is not laughing now.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly posted on X that his comments "show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country."

The Liberal party posted a map of North America on X labelling the United States and Canada as "Not the United States," with the caption: "For anyone who may be confused."

