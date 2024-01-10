Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland hit by mounting losses

Donald Trump at the official opening of his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course back in 2022 - Andy Buchanan/AFP

Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course has been hit by mounting losses as the former US President continues to burn cash on the venture.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland, which owns the resort near Aberdeen, posted a loss of more than £738,000 in 2022.

That is deeper than the £697,000 loss recorded in the previous year, according to company filings.

The figures mark continued losses for the resort, which was built on 2,000 acres of coastal land overlooking the North Sea and which Mr Trump claimed would be the “world’s greatest golf course”.

Accounts for Golf Recreation Scotland, which owns the larger Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, are overdue. That company posted losses of £14.7m in 2021.

Donald Trump at his Links golf resort north of Aberdeen - Stuart Nicol

The hefty losses came even as Trump’s golf course benefitted from the return of customers following pandemic lockdowns. Bosses said sales had increased across golf green fees, membership, accommodation and hotel services.

Revenues for the course, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 and hosted the Legends Tour for male golfers over 50, jumped by almost three-quarters to £3.6m and gross profit topped £1m.

But the company was dragged to a loss after racking up £1.5m in administrative expenses.

The former president’s sons, Donald Jr and Eric, are listed as sole directors of Trump International Golf Club Scotland, but the ultimate owner is The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

The course is heavily indebted to Mr Trump, holding interest-free loans of almost £48m from the former president.

Trump's companies have also cited price inflation and soaring energy prices as a challenge to the leisure sector - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Mr Trump originally pledged to invest £1bn and create 800 jobs at the resort in Balmedie. In its 10th year, the resort employed just 81 people.

Bosses at the golf courses have previously blamed Brexit for their woes, citing supply chain issues and staffing difficulties caused by a lack of access to European workers.

The companies, which together received more than £1m in government Covid support, have also cited price inflation and soaring energy prices as a challenge to the leisure sector.

Despite the troubled finances, Mr Trump has set out plans to build a second golf course in Aberdeenshire. The new MacLeod course, named after his mother, will be designed by architect Martin Hawtree.

Mr Trump risks sparking another environmental row after construction of the first course wreaked havoc with sand dunes in the area. The dunes have since lost their status as a protected environmental site.