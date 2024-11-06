Donald Trump’s fortune jumps by $1.4bn as shares in Truth Social surge

Donald Trump’s fortune is on track to jump by $1.4bn (£1bn) as he heads to the White House, after the value of his technology company soared.

Shares in Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the owner of the social media platform Truth Social, climbed 35pc in the wake of early voting data that suggests the Republican is on track to win the US election.

Mr Trump owns a 58.9pc stake in Truth Social that is now worth $5bn. The stake is believed to make up the majority of his net worth.

Truth Social was set up after Mr Trump was removed from Twitter in 2021 and went public in April. Its value has fluctuated wildly as opinion polls have moved in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote.

Donald Trump owns a 58.9pc stake in Truth Social that is now worth $5bn - JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Truth Social, which functions similarly to Twitter, has largely been seen as a microphone for the Republican candidate and former president.

He had frequently posted on Twitter when president but was suspended from the social network in 2021 for inciting violence after posts related to the January 6 riot.

He was restored in 2022, shortly after Elon Musk bought the company for $44bn (£34bn). Although Mr Trump has recently started posting regularly on the app, now called X, he continues to post frequently on Truth Social.

Wednesday’s pre-market stock surge puts the company’s value at more than $9bn.

On Tuesday night TMTG published quarterly results showing it brought in revenue of just $1.01m in the three months to the end of September, a slight decrease on a year ago. The company lost $19.2m, down from a $26m loss a year earlier, largely down to legal fees.

Chief executive Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman, has pushed the company into online streaming with a service called Truth+.

TMTG’s stock market fortunes have been seen as detached from the company’s financial performance. Many investors bought shares in its Wall Street flotation earlier this year as a way of supporting Trump, and the company’s shares have reflected the apparent chances of him winning the election.

Shares have also been boosted by speculation that Mr Musk’s X might buy the company. According to the New York Post, people inside Mr Trump’s camp believe Mr Musk will at some point take over TMTG.