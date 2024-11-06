Donald Trump declares victory and secures political comeback

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump is poised to return to White House after a polarizing U.S. election that deeply divided the country.

The U.S. election on Tuesday saw Trump post early wins in critical states by taking Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Vice-President Kamala Harris did not appear at her election night party at her alma mater Howard University in Washington.

Top aides told the audience that Democrats would continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted.

However, U.S. TV networks projected Trump would be the winner early Wednesday morning.

The Republicans also looked to take control a majority of the U.S. Senate after flipping several Democrat seats. Results for control of the House of Representatives remained undecided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press