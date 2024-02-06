Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)., a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by adding a significant number of shares in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG). On December 31, 2023, the firm increased its stake in the gold mining company, reflecting a strategic move within the metals and mining sector. This transaction showcases the firm's continued commitment to value investing, targeting companies with strong potential for earnings growth.

Founded in 1980 by the late Donald G. Smith, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). has a storied history in the investment world. The firm is known for its deep-value investment strategy, focusing on out-of-favor companies that trade at discounts to tangible book value. With a keen eye for undervalued assets, the firm seeks opportunities with a positive earnings outlook over a two to four-year horizon. Currently, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). manages an equity portfolio worth $2.91 billion, with top holdings in diverse sectors such as financial services and basic materials.

Donald Smith & Co. Bolsters Position in Iamgold Corp with Recent Share Acquisition

Details of the Recent Iamgold Corp Share Acquisition

On the last day of 2023, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). added 4,358,444 shares of Iamgold Corp to its holdings, marking a 13.87% change in its position. This addition has a 0.38% impact on the firm's portfolio, bringing the total share count to 35,778,309. The trade was executed at a price of $2.53 per share, and Iamgold Corp now represents 3.1% of the firm's portfolio, with Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). holding a 7.44% stake in the company.

Understanding Iamgold Corp's Business Model

Iamgold Corp, a mid-tier gold mining company, operates across North America, South America, and West Africa. With a focus on developing mining districts, Iamgold's portfolio includes operating mines and various projects in different stages of development and exploration. The company's strategic assets and projects, such as the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso and the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, position it as a significant player in the gold mining industry.

Market Valuation and Performance of Iamgold Corp

As of the latest data, Iamgold Corp has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, with a current stock price of $2.41. The company's valuation, according to GF-Score, is deemed fairly valued with a GF Value of $2.47. Despite a recent price decline of 4.74% since the transaction, the stock's price-to-GF Value ratio stands at 0.98, indicating that it is trading close to its intrinsic value.

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio).'s top sectors include financial services and basic materials, with Iamgold Corp fitting well within the firm's investment strategy. The metals and mining industry, where Iamgold operates, is known for its volatility and potential for high returns. The firm's expertise in identifying undervalued assets in this sector is evident in its decision to increase its stake in Iamgold Corp.

Comparing Guru Holdings in Iamgold Corp

Other notable investors in Iamgold Corp include John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). However, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). stands out as the largest guru shareholder, demonstrating a strong conviction in the potential of Iamgold Corp. This position is a testament to the firm's confidence in the company's future performance.

The recent acquisition of Iamgold Corp shares by Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio). is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's value investment philosophy. The addition bolsters the firm's position in the gold mining sector and reflects a belief in the long-term potential of Iamgold Corp. As the largest guru shareholder, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio).'s investment decision could signal a valuable opportunity for value investors looking to capitalize on the company's growth prospects.

