Don’t Start a Side Hustle on This Day of the Week and Here’s Why

If you’re truly committed to making your side hustle successful, there’s one day of the week you should avoid unveiling it: Sunday.

As tempting as it might be to announce launch plans while clinking mimosas at brunch, choosing Sunday as your “open for business” day could cripple your hustle right out of the gate. Here’s why it’s less than ideal for debuting your new side gig:

You’re Already Behind

Most businesses apart from places like diners, hospitals and emergency services aren’t typically open on Sundays, making it hard for you to interact with them properly. Need supplies? A meeting? To coordinate partnerships? You’re likely out of luck.

Even if your side hustle can theoretically operate solo without relying on other businesses initially, you’re still facing an uphill climb. Those YouTube tutorials conveniently omitted what to do when Gmail’s customer support is closed on a Sunday afternoon.

Your Hustle Is Getting Half-Hearted Efforts

We all cherish our weekends, especially that sacred Sunday when you can finally recover from Saturday’s activities just in time for the workweek doldrums. You’re in full-blown relaxation mode, bingeing Netflix and inhaling frozen snacks. Not quite peak startup founder mindset.

So even if circumstances allow you to kick things off on Sunday, you might be scattered, unmotivated and prone to cutting corners. A surefire way to ensure your big launch gets lukewarm, underwhelming results from subpar, half-hearted efforts.

Your Competition Never Rests

The biggest reason NOT to unveil on Sundays? Your competition has undoubtedly been hustling hard since before your alarm went off. Their well-oiled operations are finely tuned machines as you arrive late to the party.

Why willingly put yourself in an immediate hole against opponents who spent the entire weekend strategizing, fulfilling orders, streamlining processes, and out-working you? That’s akin to challenging Mike Tyson to a boxing match right after you binged cake and booze all day. The smart money’s on you getting demolished before the bell.

A Superior Option Awaits

So when’s the prime time to launch your side hustle pursuits? You’ll want to aim for a hyper-focused mid-week unveiling, ideally sometime Tuesday through Thursday. Your mind is well-rested from the weekend yet not drained before the upcoming weekend’s activities. Critical services and supplies are readily available. Your alertness, motivation and focus are at their peak.

If you’ve diligently laid the groundwork for your game-changing side hustle concept, give it every opportunity to thrive. Do NOT squander those efforts with a haphazard, low-energy Sunday debut. That path leads to failure.

Study your competitors, marshal your resources, and attack strategically during peak mid-week readiness. With a go-getter mindset and full arsenal at your disposal, dominating your side hustle ambitions will feel like a Sunday stroll in the park.

