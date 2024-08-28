We don’t offer alcohol deals at airports, says Wetherspoons boss in defence of pre-flight drinking

Coffee is just as popular as beer at the Wetherspoons in airports, according to Sir Tim - Heathcliff O'Malley

The boss of Wetherspoons has defended pre-flight drinking as he said the pub chain removed two-for-one alcohol deals and “shooters” from airport menus “years ago”.

Sir Tim Martin said Wetherspoons’ airport pubs no longer served shots such as Jägerbombs, adding that alcoholic drinks made up just a third of sales at these sites over the past four weeks.

He said: “We’ve had no complaints about our pubs from the airport authorities or airlines that I’m aware of in recent years.

“Years ago we stopped selling ‘shooters’ at airports, as well as ‘double-up’ offers. Ryanair in contrast offers a discount on Irish whiskey if a double is ordered.”

It comes after Michael O’Leary, the group chief executive of Ryanair, called for a two drinks per passenger limit at airport bars to curb drunken disorder on flights. Mr O’Leary said this was one of his chief recommendations to the new Labour Government.

Over the past four weeks, the height of the summer travel season, Wetherspoons’ airport pubs derived only 33pc of sales from alcohol, Sir Tim said. A total 25pc of sales came from soft drinks, tea and coffee, with the remainder from food purchases.

Sir Tim said: “Coffee volumes, which include free refills, approximately match lager volumes at our airport pubs.”

Wetherspoons operates The Windmill pub at Stansted Airport, Ryanair’s biggest base, and also has three outlets at Gatwick and two at Heathrow, all but one of them located after passengers have cleared security checks.

Ryanair identified four airports – Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh – as being particularly problematic for in-flight rowdiness. Wetherspoons only has a pub in Edinburgh, having closed several outlets during Covid.

Sir Tim said that all Wetherspoons premises were covered by CCTV, so that problem drinkers could be readily identified.

He said: “Supervised consumption of alcoholic drinks in a controlled environment isn’t perfect but has considerable advantages.”

The entrepreneur said that evidence suggested most instances of drunkenness and violence were on inbound flights, and were therefore a result of lax controls on alcohol consumption at airport bars overseas, rather than in the UK.

He added other investigations had shown that some of the problems stemmed from alcohol purchased in the off-trade, such as duty free drinks surreptitiously downed by passengers.

UKHospitality, which represents pubs, bars and restaurants, said airport outlets provided robust staff training and that many already limited servings of alcohol.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive, said: “Pubs are not the only places in airports that serve alcohol and all venues, including lounges and duty-free, have a duty to act responsibly.”

She added that “the vast majority of passengers are able to responsibly enjoy a drink or bite to eat before taking off on their travels.”

Ryanair said on Tuesday that instances of in-flight violence had surged this summer with attacks now occurring on a weekly basis, some of them involving assaults on cabin crew and others physical confrontations between passengers.

Mr O’Leary blamed a combination of alcohol and “powder and tablets” for the surge in incidents, which he said were most pronounced on flights to party destinations such as Ibiza and some Greek islands.

Ryanair has resorted to searching the bags of passengers bound for Ibiza before they board and no longer allows them to carry on water bottles in case they contain vodka.