Don’t let food fears stop you: How Boomers can enjoy senior living without sacrificing their palates
Boomers, stressed about senior living? You’re not alone — but here’s why you might want to reconsider.
Moving into a senior living community can feel daunting, but the benefits are undeniable. Imagine living among your peers and enjoying on-site amenities like recreation and dining — without the hassle of maintenance or travel.
According to a recent Age of Majority report, essential shopping and dining top the priority list for active agers. In fact, 71% of baby boomers say food is a "very important" factor when choosing where to live, according to a Restaura Hospitality Group survey.
Today’s senior communities often provide diverse, high-quality dining experiences. So, before dismissing the idea, consider the big picture — the benefits senior communities have to offer may surprise you.
Looking beyond the food
While food is naturally a key consideration when choosing a senior living community, it’s important to recognize the benefits of moving to one — even if dining choices seem limited at first glance.
One of the most significant advantages is the sense of community. Living among people who share similar experiences and life stages can be incredibly value, especially for the company alone.
A January 2023 University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 34% of Americans aged 50 to 80 reported feeling isolated from others some of the time or often, and 37% reported a lack of companionship. Retirees are particularly prone to loneliness, as work often serves as a primary social outlet. Senior living communities can help address that.
Also, these communities often offer a wide range of on-site amenities, such as tennis courts, swimming pools and fitness classes. Many older adults struggle to fill their days after they retire, but staying active not only staves off boredom, it also helps prevent certain health problems.
Finally, moving to a senior community can also ease the burden of home maintenance, which becomes increasingly difficult with age. Residents typically only need to manage the interiors of their units, as most major maintenance issues are handled by a homeowners association.
Don’t let food hold you back
If concerns about food are holding you back from moving to a senior community, there are ways to address them while still enjoying the many benefits these communities offer.
First, many senior communities are investing in better dining options, recognizing that food quality and nutrition are important aspects of living for residents. Before assuming the food will be subpar, take the time to research and visit communities to see their offerings firsthand.
Also, services like DoorDash and UberEats make it easier than ever to order food from your favorite restaurants and have it delivered right to your door. If food is a priority in your budget, this added expense could allow you to enjoy the social aspects of senior living without relying solely on on-site dining.
If you’re worried the food at a senior community won’t be nutritious enough, you can always supplement with your own meal prep or sign up for meal delivery services that cater to different dietary needs, whether you follow a vegan, keto or any other specific diet.
In 2023, U.S. consumers spent an average of $3,933 on dining out, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with food expenses making up about 13% of their overall budgets. If you’re retired and considering a senior community, you may have fewer overall expenses compared to the average consumer, giving you the wiggle room to spend extra on food to enhance your overall quality of life.
