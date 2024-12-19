Don’t let the government inherit your wealth: Estate planning is essential for those who are single or child-free

Estate planning is typically discussed in the context of spouses and children—even as a growing number of Americans are single or child-free. This group may feel excluded from the world of financial planning advice, which typically assumes the existence of a close familial heir or two who will not only inherit assets, but also act as executors and medical points-of-contact.

Jenny Xia Spradling, co-CEO of FreeWill, a free estate planning tool that emphasizes charitable giving, hopes child-free and unmarried people don’t feel discouraged. In fact, it can be “even more important” for them to have a basic estate plan, she says. Otherwise, assets will be distributed based on your state’s intestacy laws—which could mean they go to distant relatives or, much more rarely, the government itself.

“If you have a spouse or kids [and] you don’t have an estate plan, the government’s going to distribute things maybe largely as you would expect,” says Xia Spradling, noting assets will typically go to the spouse or children unless otherwise stipulated. “If you don’t, then the government is going to do some maybe esoteric things with your assets, which is looking for your next of kin and spreading out in ways that probably are not what your wishes are.”

To that end, she encourages everyone to name beneficiaries—whether a niece, close friend, neighbor, charity, etc.—and to think through how you want your assets distributed after your death. Additionally, it is important to set up durable financial power of attorney and medical power of attorney contracts naming those who can make decisions on financial and medical matters if you are unable to. Finally, name a trustworthy executor, who will be responsible for dividing up the assets.

And though it may be uncomfortable to consider, Xia Spradling says it’s important for those without a spouse or children to establish their funeral wishes and who will execute those plans.

“It is very helpful to the people that you care about to give a little bit more guidance around, do you want a cremation? Do you want a funeral? What would you like that to look like?” she says.

Differing priorities

While it’s important for everyone to have an estate plan, Jay Zigmont, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Childfree Wealth, says those who are unmarried and child-free often have very different financial priorities than those with kids throughout their lives. They are likely less worried about leaving behind a financial legacy for someone else to inherit; that changes how they live their lives, such as potentially saving less or forgoing expenses like life insurance. They are also often more able or willing to leave more assets to charity.

