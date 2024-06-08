Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding

Pgiam / iStock.com

Population growth is usually a good indication that a city is desirable. People tend to move to areas that offer more job opportunities, affordable housing, good schools or other amenities. But is population growth a sign you should buy a house and put down some roots? Not always.

Check Out: Housing Market 2024 — 50 Most Affordable Cities for Homebuyers

Read Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

In a 2017 article published by Governing, Paul Gottlieb, an economist at Rutgers University, argued that metropolitan areas with stable or slow-growing populations are likely to have greater economic prosperity. According to Gottlieb, data suggests that mayors shouldn’t use population increase as a guaranteed route to a better economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Population growth also leads to overcrowding and increased demand for housing, infrastructure and services. In terms of real estate, population growth is a crucial factor in determining how home prices in a given market will perform, according to Business Insider. If more people are moving to a city than leaving, it could increase the demand for housing and push up home prices. Home price appreciation is great news if you’re a homeowner, but it makes buying a home slightly harder.

In a recent report, Exploding Topics identified the fastest-growing U.S. metro areas by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and related sources. Here are the top 10 on the list where you shouldn’t buy a home if you want to avoid an overcrowded market.

Learn More: Is Barbara Corcoran Right About the Housing Market

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

1. Austin, Texas

Current population (city): 961,855

Current population (metro): 2,173,804

Percentage growth (metro): 25.84%

2. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Current population (city): 467,665 / 174,762

Current population (metro): ​​ 1,362,997

Percentage growth (metro): 19.84%

3. Orlando, Florida

Current population (city): 307,573

Current population (metro): 2,560,260

Percentage growth (metro): 19.69%

Story continues

4. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

Current population (city): 143,151

Current population (metro): 790,955

Percentage growth (metro): 18.5%

5. Houston, Texas

Current population (city): 2,304,580

Current population (metro): 6,979,613

Percentage growth (metro): 17.36%

6. Sarasota-Bradenton Metro Area, Florida

Current population (city): 434,006 / 50,698

Current population (metro): 821,613

Percentage growth (metro): 16.81%

7. San Antonio, Texas

Current population (city): 1,434,625

Current population (metro): 2,510,211

Percentage growth (metro): 16.59%

8. Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Current population (city): 1,304,379 / 918,915

Current population (metro): 7,451,858

Percentage growth (metro): 16.58%

9. Phoenix, Arizona

Current population (city): 1,608,139

Current population (metro): 4,860,338

Percentage growth (metro): 15.61%

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Current population (city): 715,884

Current population (metro): 1,904,186

Percentage growth (metro): 15.35%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding