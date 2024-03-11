Don Julio 1942 was the unofficial beverage of the 2024 Oscars, here's where to get it

Jimmy Kimmel drinks a miniature bottle of tequila Don Julio 1942 during the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

All 2024 Oscars attendees went home with a little bit of Don Julio 1942, even if they didn’t win big.

Who could forget the moment Jimmy Kimmel’s right-hand man Guillermo Rodriguez was caught giving nominee Colman Domingo a refreshment during the live telecast of the 96th Annual Academy Awards, telling Kimmel that “Mr. Colman needed a drink.”

Rodriguez took the bit one step further, announcing that he “got tequila for everyone in the audience,” according to the video.

“That’s very considerate of you. You brought tequila for everyone in the audience?” Kimmel asks.

Rodriguez thought it was only appropriate to commemorate the moment with a toast since everyone already had miniature bottles of Don Julio 1942 on hand despite Kimmel's initial protest.

“Everyone raise your glass … I love everyone here. And I love you, Jimmy. And I love tequila. And I love my beautiful wife, Ms. Charlize Theron. I love you. You’re my angel. Salud, everybody,” Guillermo said.

Don Julio’s parent company, Diageo, was in on the bit, partnering with Oscar producers to get the shout out, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what we know about Don Julio 1942, including what it tastes like and where to get it.

Where can I buy Don Julio 1942?

Guillermo gives everyone tequila at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4WYfbL4VM7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024

Don Julio 1942 can be purchased through a number of online retailers, including Total Wine & More, ReserveBar, or MiniBar.

You can also fill in your city and state on the Don Julio website to find out where you can purchase the tequila in your area.

What does Don Julio 1942 taste like?

Don Julio 1942 is said to taste like “warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave,” according to a product description. The flavors “lead into a lingering oak and rich vanilla finish for a luxurious tequila.”

How much does Don Julio 1942 cost?

The price of Don Julio 1942 varies across retailer, but expect to spend over $150 at the very least.

You also won’t be able to find bottles of Don Julio 1942 as tiny as the ones Jimmy Kimmel toasted with, as those haven’t been made available for purchase.

Only 750 ml or 1.75 L. of Don Julio 1942 are available for purchase right now.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What we know about Don Julio 1942, the 2024 Oscars drink of choice