Domino's Pizza Group First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.11 (vs UK£0.19 in 1H 2023)

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£326.8m (down 1.8% from 1H 2023).

Net income: UK£42.3m (down 47% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 13% (down from 24% in 1H 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.11 (down from UK£0.19 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Domino's Pizza Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

