Domain Holdings Australia Limited's (ASX:DHG) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Domain Holdings Australia's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Domain Holdings Australia is:

4.6% = AU$51m ÷ AU$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Domain Holdings Australia's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

On the face of it, Domain Holdings Australia's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.2% either. Despite this, surprisingly, Domain Holdings Australia saw an exceptional 54% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Domain Holdings Australia's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 30%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is DHG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Domain Holdings Australia Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Domain Holdings Australia's significant three-year median payout ratio of 97% (where it is retaining only 2.5% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Moreover, Domain Holdings Australia is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 69% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Domain Holdings Australia's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 6.8%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Domain Holdings Australia. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

