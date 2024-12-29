Is Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Trading At A 22% Discount?

Key Insights

Domain Holdings Australia's estimated fair value is AU$3.24 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Domain Holdings Australia is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of AU$2.54

Our fair value estimate is 8.3% higher than Domain Holdings Australia's analyst price target of AU$2.99

How far off is Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$61.0m AU$72.6m AU$80.2m AU$86.0m AU$96.0m AU$102.8m AU$108.8m AU$114.0m AU$118.7m AU$123.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.13% Est @ 5.76% Est @ 4.81% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.67% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% AU$56.9 AU$63.3 AU$65.2 AU$65.3 AU$68.1 AU$68.1 AU$67.2 AU$65.8 AU$63.9 AU$61.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$646m

