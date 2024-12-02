Trump has threatened tariffs against countries moving away from the dollar. Here's what to know about the efforts to dethrone the greenback.

Donald Trump in Michigan during his 2024 campaign. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Trump has threatened tariffs against countries moving away from the US dollar.

It has dominated international trade and has been the leading reserve currency for nearly 80 years.

But rival countries — including China and Russia — have been trying to change that.

President-elect Donald Trump issued a new tariff threat in a Sunday-evening post on Truth Social, this time taking aim at the group of countries working to move away from the US dollar as a reserve currency and hit at its dominance in international trade.

Behind his threat is the trend of "de-dollarization," which has gained momentum in recent years as some countries look to lessen their dependence on the dollar. For nearly 80 years, the US dollar has dominated international reserves and served as the main currency in global trade.

But more and more countries — including Brazil, China, and Russia — are trying to unseat the greenback.

Here's everything you need to know about de-dollarization.

What is de-dollarization?

The greenback is the global economy's dominant reserve currency — meaning that it's the main currency held by the world's central banks.

The Bretton Woods agreement at the end of World War II established the dollar as the primary currency of international trade, which is why futures contracts for commodities like crude oil and natural gas are almost always priced in dollars.

That's a massive source of economic power for the US.

For example, the greenback's dominance allowed Washington to freeze half of Russia's foreign currency reserves and ban its biggest banks from the SWIFT international payments system after its president, Vladimir Putin, ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

De-dollarization is the movement by some countries to reduce their reliance on the dollar in cross-border trade and investments — often with the goal of undermining the US.

How are other countries trying to unseat the dollar?

China and Russia are spearheading the effort to wean the world off the US currency.

For example, China in December 2023 called for suppliers in the Middle East to accept its currency rather than the dollar in oil trades. Zoltan Pozsar, then a Credit Suisse analyst, said last year that a trip by China's leader, Xi Jinping, to Saudi Arabia signaled "the birth of the petroyuan."

Meanwhile, Russia has stepped up its de-dollarization efforts since invading Ukraine, with Putin signing an executive order in March 2022 that forbade "unfriendly" countries from settling natural-gas contracts in any currency other than the ruble.