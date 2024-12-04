Dollarama buys land for Calgary warehouse, targets 2,200 Canadian stores by 2034

Dollarama Inc. is ramping up its expansion with a Calgary-area distribution centre and a lot more of the chain's stores headed for Canada over the next decade.

The retailer announced Wednesday that it had spent $46.7 million to buy land in Balzac, a hamlet outside Calgary that is known for hosting retailer warehouses.

Dollarama will use the land to build its own 1.6 million square-foot warehouse and distribution centre to service Western Canada and take some of the pressure off its facilities near Montreal.

"Up until now, we have relied on a centralized approach," Dollarama chief executive Neil Rossy told analysts on a Wednesday call.

"While our current operations have served us well, given our Western store base and future growth plans across the country, the time is right to put in motion plans to develop a two-node logistics operation."

The new facility is expected to be in operation by the end of 2027 but is dependent on Dollarama's deal to buy the land closing as planned in the company's fiscal 2025.

Once the logistics hub is built, Rossy said it will bring his company more long-term agility and resilience.

"We will be even better positioned than we are now to ensure the smooth flow of goods to our stores in all situations," he said.

While Dollarama's current network of stores now spans 1,601 locations, it is due to get a big boost in the coming years.

Dollarama said Wednesday that it now plans to operate 2,200 locations by 2034. That store count compares with its prior goal of opening 2,000 stores by 2031.

It estimates the average payback period — how much time it will take Dollarama to recoup its investment — for the new stores will be about two years.

"Our guiding light when it comes to economics of stores is really payback," said chief financial officer Patrick Bui on the same call as Rossy.

"As long as we see strong paybacks for our stores, it gives us confidence in a longer and a better target."

The 200-store increase over three years works out to about 67 new stores per year, which Desjardins analyst Chris Li said makes it "right in line" with the current annual average of 60 to 70 stores per year.

He and Irene Nattel of RBC Capital Markets saw the logic in Dollarama's expansion plan.

"In our view, (the) decision to add a second logistics hub in Western Canada makes a great deal of sense given growth in store count and geographic footprint, but as well from a security of supply/service perspective," Nattel wrote in a note to investors.

