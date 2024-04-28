Dollar Tree is Raising Prices: 7 Items You Should Start Buying at Costco Instead

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Inflation has hit the dollar store — again. Dollar Tree introduced its baseline $1.25 price point in 2019, and that bottom line is about to grow to prices ranging from $1.50 to $7.

This means the store you might have once relied on to always have the cheapest items may no longer hold that title. Instead, several items will soon be more competitively priced at Costco — and some that are already a better deal at the members-only warehouse club.

You might have to switch up your shopping routine, but saving money will make it worthwhile. Here’s a look at seven items to stop purchasing at Dollar Tree and add to your Costco list instead.

Pancake Mix

You can get a 16-ounce box of Hungry Jack Complete Original Pancake Mix at Dollar Tree for $1.25. This works out to approximately $0.08 per ounce.

Alternatively, Costco sells a 10-pound box of Krusteaz Complete Buttermilk Pancake mix for $9.99. When you break the cost down, that’s $0.06 per ounce.

Since pancake mix is already cheaper at Costco, it’s definitely time to make the switch. This gap will widen even more when Dollar Tree raises prices, so there’s no need to overpay for this pantry staple.

Canned Diced Tomatoes

Another pantry must-have, a 14.5-ounce can of Del Monte Harvest Diced Tomatoes is currently $1.25 at Dollar Tree. This works out to around $0.09 per ounce.

At Costco, you can get an eight-pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes for $7.99 — i.e., about $1 each. Each can holds 14.5 ounces of tomatoes, which breaks down to approximately $0.07 per ounce.

Clearly, you should’ve already been buying cans of diced tomatoes at Costco. Not only is the Costco version cheaper, they’re also organic, so don’t stop buying from Dollar Tree immediately.

Paper Plates

Featuring a soak-proof shield, a 240-count pack of Dixie Ultra Paper Plates — 8.5 inches — is $22.99 at Costco. This works out to around $0.10 per cut-resistant plate.

In comparison, Dollar Tree sells a 20-count pack of AJM Original Heavyweights White Paper Plates for $1.25 — but likely soon to be more. This currently equates to $0.6 per plate but will rise to around $0.08 per plate if the price goes up to $1.50.

While the Costco plates are a bit pricier, they’re likely more durable. There’s a decent chance you’ll need to double up on the Dollar Tree plates, which would make them more expensive in the long run.

Paper Towels

It’s hard to beat the value of Kirkland Signature Paper towels. Priced at $22.99, you’ll get a dozen two-ply rolls, each containing 160 sheets. This works out to $1.92 per roll and $0.01 per sheet.

In comparison, Dollar Tree sells a 40-sheet roll of Bounty Essentials Paper Towels for $1.25. When broken down, this is $0.03 per sheet.

Not only are the Costco paper towels cheaper, but each roll will last four times as long as those from Dollar Tree. This means you can spend less money and less time changing paper towel rolls.

Vitamins

Vitamins provide essential nutrients, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay extra for them. Costco sells a 500-count bottle of Kirkland Signature Calcium — 600 milligrams — with Vitamin D3 for $13.99. This means each tablet costs $0.03.

Dollar Tree also offers a 24-count bottle of People’s Choice Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets, priced at $1.25. Each tablet from this container costs $0.05 — i.e., Costco is already cheaper.

Another example, a 500-count container of Kirkland Signature Vitamin E — 180 milligrams — is $15.99. This breaks down to $0.03 per tablet.

Dollar Tree sells 30-count bottles of People’s Choice Vitamin E — 100 International Units — for $1.25. This equates to $0.04 per tablet, meaning yet again, Costco is already cheaper.

Toothpaste

It’s essential, but that doesn’t mean you should have to pay extra for toothpaste.

Costco sells a five-pack of Crest Complete Plus Scope Advanced Active Foam Toothpaste — 8.2 ounces each — for $15.99. This breaks down to $3.20 per tube and $0.39 per ounce.

Similarly, you can get a tube of Crest Complete Whitening Toothpaste with Scope — a 2.7-ounce travel size — for $1.25. This works out to $0.46 per ounce, and prices are only going up from here.

Martinelli’s Apple Juice

A classic, a 10-ounce bottle of Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice is $1.25 at Dollar Tree — i.e., almost $0.13 per ounce.

Costco also sells 10-ounce bottles of Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice, but in a case of 24, priced at $29.99. This also equates to $1.25 per bottle or nearly $0.13 per ounce.

It’s true that these items cost the same right now, but Dollar Tree prices are going up and Costco prices are not. Therefore, it’s time to start buying your Martinelli’s apple juice at Costco.

