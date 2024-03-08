Dollar Tree Insiders Added US$1.43m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dollar Tree

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Richard Dreiling bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$142 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$149. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.54k shares for US$1.4m. But insiders sold 2.74k shares worth US$348k. Overall, Dollar Tree insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Dollar Tree

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Dollar Tree insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dollar Tree Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dollar Tree shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Dollar Tree and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dollar Tree you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

