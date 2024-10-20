Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): An Oversold Large Cap Stock To Buy Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Oversold Large Cap Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stands against the other oversold large cap stocks.

The Fed recently reduced the funds rate by 50 basis points, a decision seen as daring by some analysts, though it has been largely embraced by the market and many experts. The market seems to be on an upward trajectory since the day of rate cuts as the S&P gained over 4.3% on October 14 and closed at another all-time high.

While there are some concerns, experts are quite optimistic that they won’t be of much significance as we discussed in our article about best-performing long-term stocks in 2024. Here is an excerpt from the article:

“Dominic Chu of CNBC expressed concerns about potential market overconfidence, given the calmness amid geopolitical risks, the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and consumer spending challenges. [Gunjan] Banerji acknowledged these risks but emphasized that much of the market’s optimism is tied to the Fed’s actions, with people reassured by the larger-than-expected rate cut. Finally, Banerji pointed out a broadening of the market rally beyond the tech sector and mentioned the strong performances in sectors like energy and materials, and record highs from companies like Caterpillar and McDonald’s, which indicates a healthier, more diverse market rally.”

The Path Forward for Equities and AI

Noah Blackstein, Senior Portfolio Manager at Dynamic Funds recently joined CNBC's ‘Squawk Box’ and showed optimism around the equity markets. He suggested that current highs may continue. He expects the Fed will implement two more rate cuts this year, which would help sustain market momentum. Despite some geopolitical uncertainties and election concerns, the broader expectation in the market since July, along with favorable banking and credit indicators, supports his positive outlook.

Blackstein believes the labor market's strength may be overstated and noted that revisions to employment data are likely due to a low participation rate in recent surveys. He also argued that real interest rates are historically high and tight, which further suggests the need for more cuts.

Regarding the economy, Blackstein expects further rate reductions to avoid potential market volatility, especially in light of recent hurricane impacts on employment and retail sales. He highlighted that while real interest rates may seem moderate when compared to the last 20 years, they are still elevated in historical terms.

As the Fed steers the economy away from a potential recession, Blackstein views the next phase as an opportunity for long-term growth, especially in areas like family housing and AI. He believes AI will drive a productivity revolution and integrate data strategies into several sectors, which will ultimately lead to cost savings and revenue growth for corporations.

Our Methodology

To list 10 oversold large-cap stocks, we used a Finviz screener to extract stocks that have fallen significantly on a YTD basis and have a forward P/E ratio between 5x to 15x. After getting a list of 20 stocks, we narrowed it to the most widely held by institutional investors. Finally, the stocks were ranked in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment which was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q2 database of 912 hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A shopper browsing through a discount retailers merchandise aisle filled with a wide variety of items.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Market Cap: $14.6 billion

FWD PE Ratio: 12.65

YTD Share Price Decline: ~53%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) operates over 15,000 discount stores under the brands Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. The company primarily targets a broad income range with affordable products, while Family Dollar caters to lower-income customers and offers a variety of essentials. Dollar Tree’s price points range from $1.25 to $5, while Family Dollar’s prices range from $1 to $10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) offers consumables like food, health products, and household items, along with seasonal merchandise. Family Dollar serves a broader range of customers, offering general merchandise, including apparel, electronics, and school supplies.

It has been facing challenges in the retail market and has seen a decline in discretionary spending as consumers focus on essentials. Increased competition has also prompted the company to reassess its strategy. In late 2023, Dollar Tree conducted a store portfolio review that resulted in the decision to close around 970 underperforming Family Dollar stores.

On the positive side, the Family Dollar segment saw an improvement in discretionary spending in the second quarter, and lower payroll expenses are expected shortly. For Q3, net sales are forecasted between $7.4 billion and $7.6 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.15.

For the full year, net sales are expected to reach between $30.6 billion and $30.9 billion, with adjusted EPS between $5.20 and $5.60, down from the previous midpoint of $6.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been actively accelerating its new store openings as part of its growth strategy. It is focused not only on opening new stores but also on converting existing ones to newer formats, such as the multi-price store format, which has shown positive performance. Due to this, the company remains confident in its growth potential.

