Yen edges up against euro, dollar as rate outlooks diverge

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The yen made broad gains on Thursday as Japan looks on track to keep raising interest rates while others cut, with the European Central Bank seen certain to deliver the latest in a series of policy easings later in the day.

The yen was the notable mover in currency markets, with the dollar down 0.6% to 154.35 yen and the euro falling a similar amount to 160.62 yen.

The single currency dipped 0.14% against the dollar to $1.0407 after data showed Germany's economy shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was little changed at 107.96 after ticking up slightly overnight when the Federal Reserve paused it easing cycle. The index tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers.

Markets are more than fully priced for the ECB to trim rates by 25 basis points to 2.75% later on Thursday, with even a small chance of a 50 basis points reduction given the weakness of the euro zone economy.

"The euro area's inflationary pulse is evaporating, and the risk of a sustained inflation undershoot is material," warned analysts at ANZ.

"The complex economic and political challenges facing the euro area's largest economies increase the onus on the ECB to support growth."

This is one reason markets are priced for further ECB cuts in March, April and June, with about 90 basis points of easing implied for 2025.

Were ECB President Christine Lagarde to affirm such a dovish outlook at her media conference later Thursday, it could pile fresh pressure on the euro.

In contrast, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday that Japan's central bank would continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with the bank's forecasts.

PARSING POWELL

The dollar briefly popped higher overnight when the Fed dropped a reference to making "progress" on inflation, which was taken as hawkish.

Yet, Chair Jerome Powell used his media conference to say progress was still being made and rates were "meaningfully" above neutral, implying there was still plenty of scope to cut.

As a result, Fed fund futures still imply around 48 basis points of easing this year, compared to 49 basis points earlier in the week. The next move is not expected until June.

Data on U.S. advance GDP due later on Thursday are expected to show a modest pullback in growth to an annualised 2.6% in the fourth quarter, though forecasts range widely from 1.7% to 3.2%, suggesting some chance of a market-moving surprise.

The Fed's pause came as Canada and Sweden both cut rates by a quarter point overnight, but removed guidance on future easing, noting uncertainty about U.S. tariff policy.

