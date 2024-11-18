DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell off Chrome, Bloomberg reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will ask a judge to force Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG) to sell off its Chrome browser, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Citing people familiar with the plans, Bloomberg also reported that the department will ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized the search market, to require measures related to artificial intelligence and its Android smartphone operating system.

