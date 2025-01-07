DOGE is hiring full-time salaried employees. These are the roles Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy aim to fill.

The Department of Government Efficiency is hiring "a very small number" of full-time paid employees.

DOGE said it is recruiting for engineering, HR, IT, and finance roles.

Job application and compensation details remain sparse.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency is recruiting for "a very small number" of full-time, salaried positions, according to its X account.

As of early January, the commission is looking for people to fill software engineering, information security engineering, HR, IT, and finance roles.

DOGE is an advisory committee that aims to significantly cut the federal budget — Musk said he wants to slash $2 trillion in spending — and pare back regulations. It exists outside of the federal government and does not have the power to change laws or agencies, though its leaders have already exerted influence over legislative actions, like a recent spending bill.

Applicants for the HR, IT, and finance roles were instructed in an X post — which functions as a job listing — to DM the commission's account their résumé and a few bullet points about their interest. Those applying for software engineering and information security engineering jobs were told in a separate post to send bullet points "demonstrating exceptional ability" and a phone number over direct message.

In November, Musk said in an X post that employees at DOGE would not be compensated; it remains unclear how many salaried positions are available. That same month, DOGE's X account said in a post that "thousands of Americans" have expressed interest in working at the commission and that applicants must be willing to work more than 80 hours a week. Musk and Ramaswamy would consider the top 1% of applicants, the post said.

In a recent blog post, Vinay Hiremath, a former tech executive, said he applied to work at DOGE and had eight calls before being accepted and added to Signal groups.

"I was immediately acquainted with the software, HR, and legal teams and went from 0 to 100 taking meetings and getting shit done," he wrote in the post, noting that he worked at DOGE for four weeks.

Though DOGE is actively recruiting, details about specific employees remain sparse. In early December, President-elect Donald Trump announced that William Joseph McGinley would serve as the commission's counsel. He also announced on Truth Social that Katie Miller, who was the deputy press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's first term and is married to Trump's incoming deputy chief of policy Stephen Miller, would join the commission.

