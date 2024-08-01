Does This Valuation Of Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSE:TRI) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Thomson Reuters' estimated fair value is CA$178 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Thomson Reuters' CA$224 share price signals that it might be 26% overvalued

The US$228 analyst price target for TRI is 28% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSE:TRI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.95b US$2.13b US$2.21b US$2.28b US$2.34b US$2.41b US$2.47b US$2.53b US$2.58b US$2.64b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Est @ 3.61% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.35% Est @ 2.30% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$1.8k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.7k US$1.7k US$1.6k US$1.5k US$1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.9%– 2.2%) = US$73b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$73b÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= US$41b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$58b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$224, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thomson Reuters as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.904. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thomson Reuters

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

TRI's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Thomson Reuters, we've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Thomson Reuters (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TRI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

