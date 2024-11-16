Does This Valuation Of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ActiveOps fair value estimate is UK£0.91
-
Current share price of UK£1.13 suggests ActiveOps is potentially 24% overvalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 45% lower than ActiveOps' analyst price target of UK£1.67
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£2.17m
|
UK£2.49m
|
UK£3.44m
|
UK£3.53m
|
UK£3.61m
|
UK£3.70m
|
UK£3.78m
|
UK£3.87m
|
UK£3.95m
|
UK£4.04m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ 2.53%
|
Est @ 2.41%
|
Est @ 2.32%
|
Est @ 2.25%
|
Est @ 2.21%
|
Est @ 2.18%
|
Est @ 2.16%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%
|
UK£2.0
|
UK£2.2
|
UK£2.8
|
UK£2.7
|
UK£2.6
|
UK£2.5
|
UK£2.3
|
UK£2.2
|
UK£2.1
|
UK£2.0
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£23m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£4.0m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = UK£83m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£83m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= UK£42m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£65m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ActiveOps as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.029. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for ActiveOps
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For ActiveOps, we've compiled three fundamental items you should look at:
-
Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for ActiveOps we've flagged before making an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does AOM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
