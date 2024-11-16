Does This Valuation Of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Imply Investors Are Overpaying?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ActiveOps fair value estimate is UK£0.91

Current share price of UK£1.13 suggests ActiveOps is potentially 24% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 45% lower than ActiveOps' analyst price target of UK£1.67

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£2.17m UK£2.49m UK£3.44m UK£3.53m UK£3.61m UK£3.70m UK£3.78m UK£3.87m UK£3.95m UK£4.04m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 2.53% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.21% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.16% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% UK£2.0 UK£2.2 UK£2.8 UK£2.7 UK£2.6 UK£2.5 UK£2.3 UK£2.2 UK£2.1 UK£2.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£23m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

