Does Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Shoe Zone's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Shoe Zone has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 57%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Shoe Zone shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.1% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Shoe Zone isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£69m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Shoe Zone Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Shoe Zone insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 58% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at UK£40m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Shoe Zone Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Shoe Zone's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Shoe Zone for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Shoe Zone (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Shoe Zone certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of British companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

