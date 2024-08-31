Does Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Paragon Globe Berhad (KLSE:PGLOBE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Paragon Globe Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Paragon Globe Berhad grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Paragon Globe Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -12% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Paragon Globe Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM250m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Paragon Globe Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Paragon Globe Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM53m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Paragon Globe Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Paragon Globe Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that Paragon Globe Berhad is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Although Paragon Globe Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with more skin in the game, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have strong insider backing.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

