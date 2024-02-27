Does OKA Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:OKA) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Most readers would already know that OKA Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:OKA) stock increased by 4.9% over the past month. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study OKA Corporation Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OKA Corporation Bhd is:

1.8% = RM3.5m ÷ RM190m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

OKA Corporation Bhd's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that OKA Corporation Bhd's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 2.2% seen by OKA Corporation Bhd over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared OKA Corporation Bhd's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 33% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if OKA Corporation Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is OKA Corporation Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

OKA Corporation Bhd has a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (that is, it is retaining 30% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for OKA Corporation Bhd.

Moreover, OKA Corporation Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, OKA Corporation Bhd's performance is quite a big let-down. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into OKA Corporation Bhd's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

