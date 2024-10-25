What Does Mid-Cap Mean in the Stock Market?

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

In the stock market, the term "mid-cap" is defined by companies with a medium-sized market cap, typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. Mid-cap stocks are often companies that have moved past the volatility of their initial growth stages, but still have room for expansion, making them attractive to those looking to invest in companies with steady growth and moderate risk.

Mid-Cap Stocks – Definition

Mid-cap stocks often occupy an intermediate position in the market, exhibiting characteristics of both small-cap and large-cap stocks. Some well-known mid cap stocks include Five Below and Avis.

Mid-cap stocks often have proven business models and are working on expanding their market share. This middle ground can provide investment portfolios with growth opportunities while managing risk when compared with smaller, more volatile companies.

Small-Cap vs. Mid-Cap vs. Large-Cap Stocks

The primary difference between small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap stocks lies in the market capitalization and maturity of the companies.

Small-cap stocks are those with a market cap of under $2 billion. These companies are generally younger, with significant growth potential but higher risk due to their susceptibility to market volatility and less-established market positions.

Mid-cap stocks, by definition, range from $2 billion to $10 billion in market cap. They offer a middle-ground option, having achieved stability after several growth milestones but still capable of significant expansion into their markets.

Large-cap stocks are well-established, global companies with a market cap exceeding $10 billion. They tend to be less volatile but offer lower growth potential compared to small-cap or mid-cap stocks.

Why Market Cap Matters

Market capitalization is a valuable piece of information for investors because it gives insight into a company’s size, risk profile and potential for growth. Market cap helps categorize companies into different groups, allowing investors to tailor their portfolios according to their risk profile and financial goals.

Market cap also influences how a stock behaves under various market conditions. Smaller companies might see rapid swings in value, while larger companies tend to be more resilient in economic downturns.

Market cap can even help determine the level of institutional interest in a stock, as many mutual funds and other institutional investors have specific mandates regarding the types of stocks they can invest in based on market cap categories.

