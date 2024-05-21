Does Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mensch und Maschine Software with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Mensch und Maschine Software's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Mensch und Maschine Software managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Mensch und Maschine Software's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Mensch und Maschine Software's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Mensch und Maschine Software Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Mensch und Maschine Software insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 47% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. This insider holding amounts to This is an incredible endorsement from them.

Does Mensch und Maschine Software Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Mensch und Maschine Software is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mensch und Maschine Software you should know about.

Although Mensch und Maschine Software certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

