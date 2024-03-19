Does Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Have The Potential to Maintain Strong Growth?

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC, an investment Management Company, released its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. October had negative returns from the equity markets in the fourth quarter of 2023, but November and December saw a robust market rally that produced positive returns for the quarter. The strategy returned 4.84% (net of fees) compared to 12.59% for the Russell 2500™ Growth Index. Over the trailing year, the strategy returned 15.46% compared to 18.93% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) is a clinical research-based drug and medical device development services service provider. On March 18, 2024, Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock closed at $390.92 per share. One-month return of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was 0.96%, and its shares gained 110.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has a market capitalization of $11.952 billion.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) is a full service CRO (contract research organization) focused primarily on small and mid-sized biopharma companies (75-80% small biopharma, 15-20% mid-sized biopharma, 0-5% large pharma). The small biopharma CRO market typically grows faster than the mid/large pharma market, and MEDP has carved out a solid competitive position in this area. We believe MEDP is positioned to sustain strong growth, driven by a combination of market growth (biotech spending) and market share gains, while maintaining a healthy margin profile."

