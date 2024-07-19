Does Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kim Loong Resources Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has grown EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has actually recorded a dip in revenue. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Kim Loong Resources Berhad.

Are Kim Loong Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have RM161m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 7.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Kim Loong Resources Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kim Loong Resources Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

