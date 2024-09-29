Does Jim Cramer Still Like Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)?

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Portfolio: Top 9 Stocks to Buy and Sell. Since Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) ranks 5th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Jim Cramer is exuberant about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate cut.

“Believe me, there are few things more friendly than a 50 basis point rate cut,” Cramer said in a recent program.

The CNBC host said that he has reminded his viewers repeatedly that when the Fed is your “enemy” you should stick to recession-proof stocks that can produce consistent earnings despite market slowdowns.

“Once the Fed is done tightening and we start seeing signs of impending rate cuts you need to load up on the cyclicals, the companies that see massive earnings growth when the economy accelerates,” Cramer reminded his viewers about his advice on how to play the interest-rate game.

Jim Cramer has been talking about all sorts of stocks during his latest programs. In this article we picked 9 important stocks he’s bearish/bullish on and analyzed these companies in detail. With each stock we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Top Stock to Buy and Sell Jim Cramer’s Latest Portfolio?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 39

Jim Cramer was recently asked about First Solar. He instead pitched Nextracker Inc. (NXT).

“I know it’s been a big disappointment for Club members but you got to stick with Shugar (company CEO).”

Earlier this year, Jim Cramer had said the following about NXT:

“Their technology lets you increase your yield from solar panels. The stock is down. It’s a great opportunity.”

Wall Street is also growing bullish on Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT). Earlier this year, Mizuho gave a $59 price target on the stock, saying Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is positioned to benefit from the demand growth of solar power driven by data centers and AI.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) stands to benefit from the secular tailwinds in the industry. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% over the next five years.

Overall, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) ranks 5th on Insider Monkey's list titled Jim Cramer's Latest Portfolio: Top 9 Stocks to Buy and Sell. While we acknowledge the potential of Nextracker Inc. (NXT), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe.

