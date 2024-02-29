Does ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ICF International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is ICF International Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. ICF International managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note ICF International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$2.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are ICF International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that ICF International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$33m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ICF International, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.3m.

ICF International's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.8m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is ICF International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of ICF International is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for ICF International, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for ICF International that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

