What Does HireQuest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HQI) Share Price Indicate?

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$13.40 and falling to the lows of US$11.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether HireQuest's current trading price of US$12.70 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HireQuest’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In HireQuest?

According to our valuation model, HireQuest seems to be fairly priced at around 19.85% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy HireQuest today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $10.60, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that HireQuest’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of HireQuest look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. HireQuest's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 88%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HQI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HQI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - HireQuest has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in HireQuest, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

