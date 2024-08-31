Does Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Aris Water Solutions Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Aris Water Solutions has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Aris Water Solutions' EPS grew from US$0.35 to US$0.74, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 114% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Aris Water Solutions shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Aris Water Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Aris Water Solutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$14m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Aris Water Solutions Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Aris Water Solutions' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Aris Water Solutions is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Aris Water Solutions (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

