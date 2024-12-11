Dodge's Charger Daytona EV Is 'A Muscle Car First,' Design Boss Ralph Gilles Says

Stellantis

A few years back, Stellantis chief design officer Ralph Gilles was given a challenging mission. The first task: create a replacement for the archaic, vintage-looking, gas-guzzling, but enduringly popular Dodge Challenger. More onerous was the brief’s other requirement: the coupe had to be designed around an all-new battery-electric platform.

The Stellantis chief design officer took it in stride. “It really was a muscle car first, a Mopar first as well. And then there was the fact that it was electric,” he tells Road & Track of the result, the Dodge Charger Daytona EV. “So we wanted to give a love letter to the Mopar faithful, without it being a retro-themed design.”

Gilles did utilize some muscle car conventions in the overall form, especially the slab-fendered / pinch-waisted “Coke bottle” shape popularized during the category’s 1960s incipience. “We’ve made the windows bigger. Yet somehow it still has this chopped look in profile, and that undeniable scowl we love up front.” he says.



Also up front is a wild new pass-through spoiler. “The muscle car theme doesn’t exactly optimize aero, so we came up with the R-Wing,” Gilles says of the opening, which directs air over the whole car and helps enhance range. Gilles and his team also extended the wheelbase and increased overall length by five inches compared to the outgoing model, helping accommodate the novel — and defeatable — all-wheel-drive system.

“So, grip for days, but burnouts are optional,” Gilles says.

The car was also designed around a radically revamped interior, incorporating far more passenger and cargo space. Gilles’s team sweated every millimeter: ensuring the compactness of the floor-mounted battery stack; installing slim seats for additional leg and foot room; including the brand’s first full glass roof; and creating a hatchback cargo area and folding rear seat. “That's something we've haven’t had since the old Daytona back in the '80s,” Gilles says.

The result is a car that, he believes, “mixes things that are usually mutually exclusive.” This, he hopes, will provide potential buyers — from the Mopar faithful to the EV-curious —with the psychological permission they need to purchase a hulking 2.5-ton performance coupe.

“I think we're going to be able to check a lot of intellectual alibis,” he says. “So, I think we're ripe for opening up that discussion about how daily a muscle car can be. It's an efficiency vehicle when you want it to be. It's a rip-snorting muscle car when you want it to be. You can go to Costco and get your stuff when you want. So, it's pretty damn flexible."



