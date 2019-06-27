A Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Will Run at Pikes Peak This Year

From Road & Track

Under the new Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody's fender flares reside wider wheels and tires than you'd find on a narrow-body four-door Hellcat. Those really improve the Charger Hellcat's handling capability, says Dodge, and where better to test that America's greatest hillclimb? That's right, the new Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody will run at Pikes Peak just days after it made its debut.

A mostly stock Charger Hellcat will run in the open Exhibition class this weekend at the famous Colorado mountain. Dodge and Michigan race team Wesley Motorsports-which paired up last year to run a Challenger Hellcat in the Pikes Peak Time Attack 1 class-fit this Charger with custom Bilstien shocks, upgraded Pagid brake pads and high-temperature fluid, and DOT-legal Toyo competition tires. To ensure safety, they also fit an FIA-spec roll cage, bucket seat and fuel cell, and to make sure the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 works at high altitude, a new exhaust and an engine remap.

It's the same sort of stuff you'd do to prep your car for the track.

The car wears a very similar livery as the Charger Widebody concept Dodge showed off earlier this year, albeit with a few more sponsor decals. This is racing, after all. Randy Pobst will drive the Charger Hellcat at the hillclimb this weekend, while racer Kevin Wesley will campaign the time-attack Challenger from last year.

Dodge says this Charger Hellcat Widebody race car is a concept, but don't despair, because it likely wouldn't be hard to turn the production street car into something very similar. We applaud the person who does.

