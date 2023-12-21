DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), a company that provides electronic signature solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Blake Grayson, sold 7,018 shares of the company on December 19, 2023.Blake Grayson has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 14,036 shares and making no purchase transactions. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at DocuSign Inc, with a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

DocuSign Inc CFO Blake Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares

On the date of the transaction, shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $61.29, resulting in a market capitalization of $12.178 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 235.12, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.73 and the historical median for the company.Regarding valuation, DocuSign Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued when considering the GuruFocus Value. With a share price of $61.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $84.76, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.72, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.DocuSign Inc specializes in electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services for facilitating electronic exchanges of contracts and signed documents. The company's offerings have become increasingly relevant in the digital age, where remote work and digital transactions have become more prevalent.The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors and analysts who closely monitor insider behaviors as indicators of company performance and valuation.

